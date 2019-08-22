Mumbai Crime: Man allegedly kills live-in partner after getting drunk in Vakola

mumbai

The deceased 30-year-old Martina Lalmalswami. Pic/ Faizan Khan

A 20-year-old resident of Manipur, Ramsen Curio, was arrested by the Vakola police for allegedly killing his live-in partner. During questioning, the accused told the police that he did not murder her. In fact, after she was injured due to a fall from the stairs, he took her to the hospital twice.

During the interrogation, the accused said that the deceased sustained injuries due to a fall from the stairs five days prior to her death and she was being treated at home. After her condition deteriorated on Monday, he brought her to Cooper hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

30-year-old Martina Lalmalswami worked with a leading spa in Churchgate as a hairstylist, while the accused was working with a salon located in Chembur. Both knew each other for 8 years and they were in a live-in relationship since the last 1 and a half year. She would often take care of his expenses as well.

"A few friends and neighbours of the deceased told us that the accused would get drunk and beat her up often. Five days ago, both assaulted each other after they were un a drunken state. The accused punched her on her face and hit her on her head due to which she sustained internal injuries and later on died," said an officer.

The duo would often fight on several issues. The accused even suspected the deceased of having an affair. A case of murder has been registered as the postmortem report reveals that she died due to assault and internal injuries.

On Wednesday, the accused was produced before the magistrate court and has been sent to the police custody up to August 26.

