Mumbai Crime: Man attempts to torch mother-daughter duo after they call off the wedding in Palghar

The Palghar police managed to prevent an inhuman incident from taking place by saving the life of a mother-daughter duo who were supposed to be torched by a man. Acting on a tip-off, the Palghar police team reached the spot on time and nabbed a 28-year-old man who was supposed to burn two women alive. The police also managed to recover a bottle filled with petrol from the accused's possession.

The accused, identified as Bhairav Singh Rathod, a resident of Ajmer, Rajasthan came to Palghar to burn the two women alive. But the police caught the accused red-handed and even recovered a bottle was filled with petrol from his carry bag.

During the police inquiry, it was revealed that Rathod's marriage was fixed with the girl but due to some reason her families broke the relationship and married her off with another man. Feeling bad about his marriage being broken, Rathod drew a plan to kill the victim and her mother together.

After getting their address, Rathod set for Palghar with the intention of finding out and killing both, the victim and her mother. It was further revealed that Rathod was unemployed and was an alcoholic. He even threatened to kill the girl and her mother once came to know about the wedding being called off.

The victim's relatives from the village alerted the mother-daughter duo, who then reported it to the Palghar police. When the victim and her family realised that Rathod is in Palghar they immediately informed the police who quickly sprung into action and traced Rathod from his mobile phone location and caught him before he reached the victim's house.

During the search, we managed to recover a bottle filled with petrol from the accused's possession, said an officer from Palghar police. We have booked the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Later, he was produced before the court where he was remanded to police custody, the officer added further.

