Mumbai Crime: Man kills wife after she skips dinner over his drinking habit

A 43-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in Parel in the metropolis for allegedly killing his wife after she refused to have dinner due to his coming home in an inebriated state, police said.

Ajay Adsul picked up a fight with his wife Sujata on Friday night after she admonished him for drinking and her refusal to have dinner further angered him, an official said.

"He assaulted her and then banged her head against a wall of their flat in Mahalaxmi building in Parel. She collapsed and Adsul rushed her to the hospital telling doctors there she had fallen in the bathroom," he said.

Sujata was declared dead on arrival and the post mortem revealed injuries after which Adsul was questioned and then arrested for murder, the Bhoiwada police station official said.

