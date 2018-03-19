Mumbai Crime: Man mistakes friendship for love, stabs woman with knife after rejection

A few days ago, she told him she didn't have feelings for him and was getting married soon. Feeling cheated, Shinde decided to make her understand his feelings for her



The Manikpur police have arrested a Ghatkopar resident for attacking his female friend with a sharp weapon after she refused to marry him. The incident happened on Saturday at 11.30 am in Panchal Nagar, Vasai West. Colleagues of the victim caught the accused, Vikas Shinde, 39, and handed him over to the police.

Heartbroken

The police said Shinde and the woman, 26, had met through a common friend. The woman was friendly with him, but Shinde mistook it as love. A few days ago, she told him she didn't have feelings for him and was getting married soon. Feeling cheated, Shinde decided to make her understand his feelings for her, and if she didn't, then teach her a lesson.

Angry attack

On Saturday, he reached the BPO office where she worked, armed with a knife, and waited outside. When she arrived, he tried to convince her to be with him, but when she refused, an angry Shinde started stabbing her with the knife. The woman shouted for help, and soon, her colleagues rushed to her rescue and caught hold of Shinde.

An officer said, "The accused has been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced in court and sent to police custody." The woman who is undergoing treatment at a hospital is stable. Her parents refused to comment, considering her impending nuptials, saying they didn't want to stress their daughter further.

