Mumbai Crime: Man molests 12-year-old niece in Vasai, absconds after victim tells teacher

A 12-year-old student studying in standard 8 in a school situated in Vasai allegedly informed her class teacher that her 29-year-old uncle (Mausa) sexually abused her whenever he finds her alone in the house. The teacher called her parents and revealed the things what their daughter told her.

Her parents were shocked by what they heard and reported the matter to the Manikpur police yesterday.

The police immediately swang into the action and booked the victim's uncle under the relevant section of molestation and POCSO act. The police went to arrest the accused but he got to know about the registered complaints against him and went absconding.

During the investigation, it appeared that the victim was residing in a joint family where her "Mausa" and "Mausi" were also staying with her parents. Her Mausa used to sexually abuse her whenever he found the victim alone. She was not aware of such things what her uncle was doing with her. A couple of days earlier when her school teacher was teaching the students in the class what is good touch and bad touch, the victim got awareness and she immediately informed the teacher, said a police officer from Manikpur police station.

"The accused used to work for a private company. After registering the case, when a police team went to catch the accused, he gets aware about the registered complaint against him did nit turn to the home he is absconding since the official is searching for him," said senior inspector Rajendra Kamble from Manikpur police station Vasai.

