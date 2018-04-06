Mumbai Crime: Man molests, tries to strangle woman on CST-bound local train

Visuals show the man thrashing the woman and molesting her. While a constable was present on the next coach, barricades prevented him from directly interfering in the fight

Woman molested on local train.( Pic/Twitter-@ANINews)

In a shocking incident, a man was arrested after he molested and tried to strangle a woman commuter on a local train. The incident took place on Thursday night on a Central railway train plying from Thane to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The accused and the woman, who were allegdly friends, were travelling in a compartment reserved for the differently-abled. A video of the altercation was widely circulated on social media.

Visuals show the man thrashing the woman and molesting her. While a constable was present on the next coach, barricades prevented him from directly interfering in the fight. The constable did, however, try to verbally dissuade the accused.

A report in the Times of India states that the accused was identified as Rafique Shaikh. According to the report, Shaikh owed the woman a large sum of money and a fight on the issue, allegedly led to the assault.

The Government Railway Police Force (GRPF) was called in at the Dadar station, leading to the arrest of the accused. A case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code has been filed against him for attempt to murder. The accused will be produced before a railway court on Friday.

