Palghar: Ashram school superintendent booked for molesting girl students

The superintendent of an ashram school run by the Maharashtra government has been booked on charges of molesting girl students, police said today. Ashram schools are government-run educational institutes for tribals.

The 36-year-old superintendent molested the girls repeatedly in the school premises located in Talasari area of Palghar district, they said. Last evening, one of the victims approached the police following which a case was filed against the school official, the police added.

He has been booked under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and also the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, they added. Last month, the superintendent was arrested after two girl students of the school, aged 16 and 17, filed a complaint accusing him of molestation and harassment, police added. He was later released on bail.

