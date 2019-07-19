Mumbai Crime: Man rapes 12-year-old niece in Palghar

crime

The accused raped his 12-year-old niece on several occasions in the last one year

Representational Picture

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in Palghar for allegedly raping his minor niece, police said on Thursday.

The accused raped his 12-year-old niece on several occasions in the last one year by luring her with ice cream and other snacks at her home in Dahanu when her father went out for work, police inspector Hemant Katkar said.

The victim's mother died some time ago. She approached the police on Wednesday following which the accused was arrested and booked.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates