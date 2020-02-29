Mumbai Crime: Man sentenced to imprisonment for accidentally killing cousin's unborn child

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, a Bhandup resident was awarded three and a half years of imprisonment for accidentally killing his cousin's unborn child after intervening in a family fight. The accused, identified as Manoj Karkhe was sentenced to 3.5 years of imprisonment by a sessions court on Tuesday. Kharkhe was awarded the sentence under Section 316 (causing the death of a quick unborn child) of the Indian Penal Code.

A quick unborn child is a fetus that has developed to such a stage that it moves within the womb of the mother

Special public prosecutor Pranjali Joshi mentioned before the court that the victim, a 24-year-old woman lived with her husband and mother. Joshi said that the victim's sister and her cousin, who was convicted, also lived in the same locality, reports Mumbai Mirror.

According to the complaint, nearly three years ago, on October 16, 2017, an altercation took place between her sister and her cousin over water. The woman, who witnessed the altercation first-hand testified before the court that she tried to solve the fight by bringing an end to it but her cousin verbally abused her and hit her as well.

She further said that her cousin kicked in the abdomen despite knowing that she was four months pregnant. The victim's prosecutor mentioned that the woman fell unconscious and was rushed to a nearby hospital in Mulund by her husband and her mother.

Upon regaining consciousness, the woman was asked to visit Sion hospital when she informed the doctor about her pregnancy. At Sion hospital, the woman undertook the Sonography test and its result revealed that the fetus had not survived the assault and had died in the woman's stomach.

After all the medical procedures were conducted, the woman along with her husband and her mother filed a complaint with the Bhandup police. Besides the woman, her sister, mother, and husband testified against the man before the sessions court.

After the two-year-long trial, the session court found the man guilty and convicted him for 3.5 years of imprisonment.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates