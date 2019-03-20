Mumbai Crime: Man who stalked Ekta Kapoor over 30 times, held in Amboli

crime

The accused identified as Sudhir Rajender Singh hails from Haryana. He wanted to befriend Ekta Kapoor to allegedly to get a job

Ekta Kapoor

A 32-year-old man who allegedly stalked producer Ekta Kapoor for more than 30 times in the last few months was arrested by Amboli police on Monday. The accused identified as Sudhir Rajender Singh hails from Haryana. He wanted to befriend Kapoor to allegedly to get a job.

The accused is a driver with private cab services. He was trying to meet Kapoor since past one month despite being ignored by her on multiple occasions. He then kept following her. Once Kapoor had gone to a temple in Juhu, the accused followed her there as well and tried to approach her but was caught by her personal guards. He was let off with a warning.

According to police, Singh also took membership at the same gym at Andheri West where Kapoor used to go. He was spotted near the gym multiple times when Kapoor had gone for a workout. On March 16, when Kapoor went to the gym, he followed her and tried to enter the gym. The accused was stopped by her personal security guard again.

An FIR was registered under section 354 (D) at Amboli police station and the accused was arrested on Monday night. A police officer said, "With the help of CCTV and some technical evidence, the accused was traced from Veera Desai road in Andheri West. He is a driver with a private aggregator and during the investigation, he confessed to following Ekta Kapoor several times."

The police are now checking how he got the details of her specific locations all the time.

