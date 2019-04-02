Mumbai Crime: Man who taunted cops and abused woman caught after month's chase

crime

A 42-year-old man who challenged the cops to catch him was finally arrested after months chase. According to Bandra police, the accused, Javed Shaikh, kept calling a 28-year-old woman from different numbers and abused her. A similar case was also registered against him at Khar Police Station for harassing a woman.

According to police, on March 8 the victim approached the Bandra Police station lodged a complaint saying she has been receiving calls from a man who uses different numbers. While investigating the case, the cops collected detailed information about the number given by her and found that similar case was also registered at Khar Poice station against the pervert.

The accused called the investigating officer and challenged him to catch him. The officer investigating the case was surprised as one day accused called him to take the details of the case and then challenged to catch him. The police officer said, "He was so wily that whenever he would call, he would change his place as he knew that the officer would be tracing his location."

Police said that he used multiple numbers to call his victims and then change the sim card. The officer said that there were many times when the team was close to nabbing the accused but he used to escape from the spot.

On Sunday night, the Bandra police received a tip-off about the whereabouts of Shaikh following which a team was dispatched and he was arrested in Mumbra.

Shaikh, a watchman by profession, said that he got the number of his victims from online sites. He confessed having a good knowledge of information technology and that he got the most phone number from online sites and dating apps.

