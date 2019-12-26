Mumbai Crime: Mother-son duo sell deaf-mute couple's five-month-old son for Rs 90,000

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The police in Bhiwandi arrested a 40-year-old woman and is on a lookout to find her 17-year-old son for kidnapping a five-month-old baby boy and selling him to a childless couple for Rs 90,000. The infant, Armaan was rescued by the Ghodbandar police on Tuesday, Indian Express reported.

The case where the woman, identified as Farida Ansari and her son were charged with kidnapping was reported by the child’s uncle Ismail Ansari. According to the police, the child’s parents Istiyaq and Aasma Ansari were speech and hearing impaired. The accused claimed that they were helping the child and the couple as she thought they will not be able to raise the child properly, due to their disability. The couple also has a three-year-old daughter.

Farida was living in the same neighbourhood as the couple and used to visit them often. According to the police, she reportedly took the baby to her home on Saturday in pretext of babysitting him for a few hours. When she did not return with the child for a long time, the couple sought help from the family members. Ismail, who is Istiyaq’s brother then approached the Bhiwandi police station and filed a complaint against them.

The police then got information on Monday of an authorised deed signed by a couple in Thane. They said quoting their sources that Farida was also present there to sign the document. The police tracked her down after which she led them to an elderly childless couple to whom the infant was sold.

According to the police the mother-son duo had kidnapped the child and sold him to the couple for Rs 90,000. They were unable to recover the amount as the minor accused has fled with it, said the police.

