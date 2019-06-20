Mumbai crime: Navy officers, personnel duped of Rs 3 lakh

crime

Colaba police registered FIRs against unidentified suspects under relevant sections of the IPC under IT act

Representational image

Two officers and one personnel of the Indian Navy lost Rs 3 lakh as they fell prey to debit card cloning. The money was withdrawn using cloned cards in China and Bihar.

Unidentified suspects have been booked for the crime. Both the naval officers were on duty at sea when the incident took place and did not receive an SMS alert owing to lack of mobile network.

Sub-lieutenant G Sarveshwar Rao who lives in Colaba approached the police and complained of Rs 2.53 lakh missing from his account between April 17 and 21. He said that the bank statement showed 14 unauthorised withdrawals which happened in Bihar.

Also read: Pastor dupes 700 people of one parish

Similarly, Navin Kumar who is a loading seaman with the Navy also complained that he lost Rs 22000 in a similar fraud. Both the complaints were incorporated into one FIR.

Police officers said that the gang behind the fraud also deposited Rs 40000 stolen from another person into Rao's account before withdrawing it.

Naval sub-lieutenant Anup Chandran Chandrakumar complained on June 12 that he had lost Rs 35000 via unauthorised transactions from his bank account. The bank statements revealed that the withdrawals had taken place in China.

Also read: Nigerian arrested for duping crores through herbal oil export trap

Colaba police registered FIRs against unidentified suspects under relevant sections of the IPC under IT act.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates