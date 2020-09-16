Mumbai crime: NCB arrests 2 peddlers, seize 2 kg charas

Continuing its war on the drugs mafia, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two drug peddlers and seized 2.04 kg charas (weed) from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, enforcement of NCB Mumbai zonal unit intercepted one person identified as Avinash Singh (24), a resident of Nalasopara (West), and found the drugs hidden in his backpack. He was intercepted near sports complex bus stand in Bhayandar East and the seized contraband was found in eight taped packets sewn-in cloth bags.

After intercepting him, the NCB sleuths swooped on another peddler identified as 38-year-old Shravan Gupta, a resident of Nalasopara (East).

Shrawan Gupta was in telephonic contact with Avinash Singh for delivering charas. The actual supplier of the contraband has been identified as Baliram alias Balli, a resident of Bhayander East.

The NCB said that further investigations into the antecedents of the arrested persons, the source and destination of the seized drugs and the supply chain are being probed.

The NCB also made it clear that the dual operation in Thane-Palghar on Tuesday was independent and had no connection with the ongoing drugs case probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news