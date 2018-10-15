Mumbai Crime: Neighbour's beat a couple, as they object to urinating in open

crime

The four accused attacked the couple as they objected to the neighbour's ill-behaviour after he urinated outside their house in Bhiwandi

In a shocking incident that took place in Bhiwandi, four people have been booked by the Bhiwandi Shanti Nagar police for beating up a couple, as they objected to their neighbour's ill-behaviour. The incident came to light when the couple voiced their opinion against their neighbour urinating in the open outside their house.

The Shanti Nagar police station have arrested two persons while the other two accused are still absconding. "The victims have been identified as Narayan Mane and his wife Parvati Mane. They reside at Sainagar, Bhadwad village, Bhiwandi." said the police as reported in Free Press Journal.

The two arrested accused are identified as Sunil Kokate and Rishikesh Jadkar while the other two accused who are still on the run are Ashwini Jadkar and Omkesh Jadkar. All the four accused in the case are residents of the same locality.

According to the police, "The incident took place on Friday when Sunil Kokate urinated at the wall of the victim's house. When the Mane's objected, it infuriated the accused, leading to an altercation."

The altercation led to a scuffle between the four accused and the couple. The main accused Sunil along with the three others beat the couple up. The four accused even resorted to using bamboo sticks to hit the couple. Luckily, the couple immediately rushed to Shanti Nagar police station and registered a complaint against the four accused.

"The couple sustained head injuries. They were sent to Indira Gandhi Hospital for treatment and discharged after first aid," said Assistant Sub Inspector Vasant Bhoir, Shanti Nagar police station.

