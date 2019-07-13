Mumbai Crime: NRI claims man arrested for extortion cheated her, too

crime

She claims Ali Aziz Madni took cash and valuables worth over Rs 1 crore from her; she had complained to Bandra police but he had managed to get out of it

Ali Aziz Madni

After the Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) recently arrested a 46-year-old man, Ali Aziz Madni, for allegedly extorting money from a woman in Bandra, an NRI from Singapore has approached it and claimed he cheated her, too. An FIR has not yet been registered and the Crime Branch is verifying her claims.

The woman, who is a textile designer, has alleged that Madni took cash and valuables worth over Rs 1 crore from her. She told mid-day, "I was introduced to Madni on Facebook by a common friend. This was around November 2016, before demonetisation. He claimed he was the director of a large beef exporting company. We chatted about business prospects and stayed in touch on WhatsApp and later met at parties."

The happenings

According to her, he also promised her good returns on any spare money that she had. "He came to Singapore and I gave him USD 1,200 (over Rs 82,000) to buy an iPhone for his daughter, as he said he did not have the currency. After demonetisation, he asked me if I could spare some money because his business was affected and he would pay back with interest," she said.

She said she gave him jewellery worth R85 lakh that she had kept for her son's education in the UK. Sometime later, she claimed that Madni again approached her for money citing some reason and she transferred a total of USD 49,000 (over Rs 33 lakh) to him.

'Refused to return money'

She also claimed to have given him five high-end watches and alleged that he took R52,000 from her friend in Mumbai. The woman alleged that after chasing him for money, sometime in March 2017, he started threatening her and refused to give her money back.

"My life was over as all the savings I had for my son's future were gone. In desperation I told my mother and a friend to intervene and ask for the money, as Madni was always threatening me and blocking my calls. I tried to commit suicide. I was only trying to recover my life savings," she added.

According to the woman, her uncle had earlier complained to the Bandra police against Madni. "He was called to the police station, but he managed to wriggle out of it. I gave up pursuing the matter as I am not a resident of India and don't have the contacts or money to keep coming to follow it up. My money is gone, but he must be punished," she added. An officer from the Crime Branch said, "Another victim has approached us from Singapore. We are verifying her claims and looking into the matter."

