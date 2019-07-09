Mumbai Crime: Two dupe 72-year-old man for Rs 6,500 at a bank

crime

The accused Irani is a history-sheeter against whom many cheating cases are registered at Andheri and Ambivali

Two men have been arrested by the JJ Marg police on Monday for duping an elderly man of Rs. 6,500 inside a bank last month. Both the accused have been identified as Hamza Zaafar Sayyad (26) and Raza Misa Irani (61) who are the residents of Ambivali in Thane district.

The 72-year-old victim, Mohammad Shafiq Abdul Ajiz Shaikh, realised that he was tricked by the duo when he reached home and found out that a few currency notes missing from the wads of Rs. 20,000.

The victim then approached the JJ Marg police station and registered a case under section 420 of IPC against unknown persons. The detection staff members including PSI Fareed Khan and his team reached the bank and retrieved CCTV footage of the incident in which two men were seen tricking the victim on the pretext of counting the currency notes.

The divisional assistant commissioner of police Avinash Dharmadhikari said, "Based on the technical evidence, both have been arrested from Ambivali in Thane district. They will be produced before the court on Tuesday to seek police custody for further investigation."

Irani is a history-sheeter against whom many cheating cases are registered at Andheri and Ambivali.

"Irani trains youngsters and reels them into his gang in order to cheat people, mainly elderly persons, inside a bank using the same modus operandi,” said a police officer.

The cops are checking if Sayyad too has any past records against him.

