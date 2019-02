crime

The accused, identified as Riyaz Alam, was arrested on Sunday following a complaint by a 21-year-old Gujarati girl living in Goregaon East

Riyaz Alam would target Gujarati girls on Facebook

The Aarey police have arrested a 21-year-old 'vyabhichar' (pervert) who allegedly targeted Gujarati girls on Facebook and sent them lewd messages and pornographic videos. The accused, identified as Riyaz Alam, was arrested on Sunday following a complaint by a 21-year-old Gujarati girl living in Goregaon East.

Sources from Aarey police revealed that the victim in this case came across Alam on Facebook a couple of months ago, but it was only since the last couple of days that he had started sending her obscene messages.

The accused is originally from Bhuj, Gujarat, but is currently a resident of Jogeshwari, and works in a garments shop. During the inquiry, the cops checked his Facebook and found that he would send friend requests to Gujarati women, and once they got familiar, he would send them pornographic material. Upon his arrest, the Aarey police realised that a similar case had already been lodged against him at the Jogeshwari police station as well last month, but the cops had been unable to find him. The Jogeshwari police are likely to ask for his custody next.

"We have arrested the accused under Sections 354A [sexual harassment] and 354D [stalking] of the IPC, and 67A [transmitting sexually explicit material] of the IT Act. He was remanded to judicial custody," said a cop from Aarey police.

