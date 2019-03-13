Mumbai Crime: Pervert slips hand into teen's trouser in chock-a-block Panvel local

crime

The woman was trying to board a Panvel-bound train from Kurla station around 5 pm to get home to Chembur

The Wadala GRP have arrested a man who was caught red-handed by an 18-year-old woman after he brazenly put his hands inside her trousers on Sunday evening. The woman was trying to board a Panvel-bound train from Kurla station around 5 pm to get home to Chembur, the police said.

According to the woman's statement to the police, "The station was crowded and I was about to board the train when I felt someone's hands on me. I realised that a man had put his hand inside my pants. I immediately caught his wrist and shouted for help. Everyone was shocked to see what he was doing and the commuters, as well as the police on the platform, helped me nab him. The accused, identified as Shahdub Shaikh, 26, lives in Vikhroli.

The cops took the man to the Wadala GRP as platforms number 6 and 7 fall under their jurisdiction. An officer said, "The girl narrated the entire incident to us and we registered an FIR under the Indian Penal code.

Rajendra Pal senior inspector, Wadala GRP said, "We have arrested the accused and are investigating the case." The police are also checking if Shaikh has any previous criminal record. He is currently in police custody.

