Mumbai Crime: Postal agent in Borivli arrested for not delivering registered documents

crime

Representational Image

A postal agent was arrested recently, after officials at the Borivli post office found that he had not delivered many registered documents and other material. The matter came to light after a complaint three months after he was hired, and he was fired immediately.

On May 11, 2017, one Homi Mehta approached the Borivli post office to enquire about her RC book, which was to arrive by post. She was told that her registered AD document had been delivered, and she was shown the acknowledgment slip of March 29, 2017 with her husband's signature. Mehta told postal staff that her husband had passed away and the signature was not his. The postman Nirav Jadhav, 25, was immediately thrown out.

Soon after, seven others said their mail had not been delivered. The postmasterdiscovered that Jadhav had not only forged the acknowledgement slips, but had also discarded the postal material. The MHB police were notified, and Jadhav was arrested on August 24.

