Mumbai Crime: Reporting manager asks employee to have sex with him in return for favours

A reporting manager at Empire Industries was accused of sexual harassment by an assistant general manager.

The accused, Chandrasekhar Pradhan is the company's director of commercial properties, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror. The woman said that she had been working with Pradhan since August 2018. She added that Pradhan got to know that her daughter was seeking admission to a college and he offered to help. He asked her what would she give in return of the favour and she said, that she could pay the fees and be grateful to him. However, she later realised that he had wrong intentions.

She also recollected an incident which took place on July 22nd, 2019 and said that Pradhan told her that she had not paid his fees. When she asked him how much was it, he said, "What else I will ask from a beautiful lady like you? I want everything that a beautiful woman can give me."

On furthur questioning, he said, "I want sex from you." When the woman refused, he said that he would take revenge. He also sent her a vulgar video on July 23. He also messaged her saying that she should ensure that he does not come to the office because if he does, it would be difficult for him to control his words and actions.

The woman registered a complaint on February 25 against Pradhan at Meghwadi police station. Pradhan was arrested on February 27 and released on bail the same day.

The woman alleged that she had complained to the management and the internal committee formed under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013.

