Mumbai Crime: Rickshaw driver kills caterer over fare-related tiff

Over a mere Rs 20 fare, an autorickshaw driver brutally assaulted his passenger to death in Pune on Saturday. The driver, Atul alias Ishwar Harale, 35, and his friend Rohan Godse, 26, have been arrested by the Faraskhana police for murdering the passenger, identified as Tanaji Korke, 31, a caterer from Latur.

"Around 4.30 pm on Saturday, we found Tanaji lying on the street; he was conscious and bleeding. Later, with the help of two auto rickshaw drivers, we rushed him to the hospital. But he was declared dead on arrival by the Sassoon General hospital," said senior inspector of Faraskhana police station, Balakrushna Ambure.

He added, "We began probing the case and identified Tanaji through his Aadhaar card. Earlier, when we'd gone to the spot, some witnesses had claimed he fell while some others said he was beaten up. Later, we checked CCTV and other private camera footage and saw an auto rickshaw driver [Atul] — who was standing until we turned up — killing Tanaji. He’d initially told us that Tanaji had fallen."

"Based on the footage, we investigated the duo. Atul said Tanaji was one of his share rickshaw passengers and wanted to go to Ravivar Peth. Tanaji was supposed to pay Atul Rs 40 for the ride. But when he alighted from the rickshaw, Tanaji paid only Rs 20, saying Tanaji had taken extra people in the auto because of whom he couldn't sit properly. Atul was irked by this, so he called Rohan to beat up Tanaji," said Ambure. Rohan has a criminal past.

Atul and Rohan were arrested the same day and charged under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till June 22.

