Mumbai road rage: Man pukes, collapses and dies in police station

Commuter allegedly beaten to death while trying to stop fight between bikers and autorickshaw driver



Yashodhara Shethy was being interrogated when he began vomiting and collapsed at Dahisar police station

A man being questioned about a road rage incident mysteriously died of cardiac failure at the Dahisar police station on Sunday night. The deceased, identified as Borivli resident Yashodhara Shethy, 53, was being interrogated by police officers, when he began vomiting and collapsed. Cops rushed him to Shatabdi hospital, but he was declared brought dead. They have now arrested two bikers, who caused the road rage, for Shethy's murder.

Shethy, who used to run the Malika paan shop in Santacruz, was on his way home with two of his friends in an autorickshaw after watching the IPL finale at Crystal hall in Dahisar East. They were near the Dahisar toll naka, when their autorickshaw collided with a bike.

The biker and rickshaw driver soon began arguing. Both parties, including Shethy and his friends, began fighting on the road. Just then, a police van patrolling the area stopped at the spot, separated the two and took them to the Dahisar police station.

After reaching the police station, Shethy was arguing with a police officer while being interrogated. Suddenly, he began vomiting and collapsed on the floor. Cops and Shethy's friend rushed him to Shatabdi hospital in the police van. Meanwhile, cops were also pumping Shethy's chest to give him relief. However, when they arrived at the hospital, he was declared dead.

An officer from Dahisar police station said, "While we were interrogating him, he suddenly began vomiting and collapsed. Officers rushed him to the hospital, but he was declared dead."

'Don't be rude'

Another person present at the police station to file a complaint revealed that Shethy was asking cops not to behave rudely with him as he is ill. The person said it seemed as if Shethy got scared of the cops' behaviour, which led to the puking and collapse.

However, apart from an injury mark on Shethy's forehead, no other injuries have been found on his body, which has been sent for a post-mortem to JJ hospital.

Bikers booked, held

Despite not knowing what exactly killed Shethy, cops booked the men on the bike for his 'murder'. The accused have been identified as Bhushan Bansode, 21, and Sahil Arora, 20, who are both residents of Mira Road.

Bansode is a sales and marketing executive while Arora is a real estate agent. They have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The duo were arrested on Monday morning.

Senior inspector Vasant Pingle of Dahisar police station said, "We have filed a murder case and arrested the accused. We're doing further investigation into the case."

