Mumbai Crime: Salesman held for sending nude photos to women

A 29-year-old salesman from Karnataka has been arrested by Unit IX of the Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly sending nude photos and videos to women on WhatsApp. The Crime Branch found that he used to constantly keep changing his location and that he used to work with women's garments shops during festival times. He somehow used to take the numbers of women customers and then harass them with nude pictures from pornographic websites. The chief Of Mumbai Crime Branch Milind Bharambe has appealed to women to approach the police if they are one of his victims.

The accused, identified as Iqbal Sheikh, has been handed over to Amboli police as the case was registered with them.

On November 20, a 40-year-old woman, working with a private firm, got several nude photos on WhatsApp from an unknown number. The woman then approached Amboli police station and filed an FIR. Following the FIR, the Crime Branch started their own investigation and the accused was traced from Telangana. "He even harassed women on random numbers," said Nandkumar Gopale, senior PI unit 09.

The crime branch also found that accused use to change his numbers frequently. The crime branch in his current mobile phone found the number of a Powai based doctor who had received nude photos from him but the woman has not filed any complaints yet. "We will approach the doctor to get the case registered and make a water tight case against the culprit," a senior officer said.

