Mumbai Crime: School sweeper molests 3-year-old in washroom

crime

The incident took place on November 1, when a Trombay school sweeper spotted the child going to the washroom. He went in and molested her

Pic for Representation

The Trombay police have arrested a 30-year-old sweeper who sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl in nursery school. The incident took place on November 1, when the school sweeper spotted the child going to the washroom. He went in and molested her.

When she girl started crying, he threatened to kill her if she told anyone what had happened. Scared, the girl went home and broke down before her mother. Her parents immediately registered a complaint at the Trombay police station. The cops arrested the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC along with the POCSO Act.

"As soon as we received the complaint, a team was sent to the school and we simultaneously spoke to the girl, who described the accused. Based on the description given by her, we established the identity of the accused," said Prakash Salvi, senior inspector of Trombay police station.

