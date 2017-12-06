Mumbai crime: Security guard in Bandra harasses tenant, gets arrested

The victim had enough of the security guard's harassment when on the day of her birthday party, the watchman asked a visitor whether he was a client for the victim

The security guard of an upscale residential society in Bandra was arrested for passing lewd comments, and threatening to kill a 25-year old female tenant of the society.

The 28-year-old security guard, Rajesh Mishra, would regularly pass lewd comments at the tenant. However, the victim had enough of his harrassment when on the day of her birthday party, the watchman asked a visitor whether he was a client for the victim, thereby alleging that she was a prostitute.

Upon getting to know about the comment, the victim informed the society's chairman, who in turn gave a severe warning to Mishra. Unhappy with the impact the complaint had on his job, the watchman took out a knife when he next saw the victim, and threatened to kill her.

As per a report in the Indian Express, an officer from Bandra police station was quoted as having said, "On October 15, the victim organised a birthday party at her residence. When a guest asked the watchman for the victim’s flat number, the accused passed vulgar comments and asked the guest whether ‘they were her customers’, insinuating that she was a sex worker."

The officer was also reported as having added, "On Sunday, when the victim was entering the building with her friend, the watchman saw the two and commented that she was going with her customer."

Acting upon the victim's FIR, the police have booked Mishra under sections 354 (A), 506 (2) and 504 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace. The accused has been remanded to Bandra police's custody.