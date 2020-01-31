Mumbai Crime: 72-year-old man duped of Rs 7 lakh to 'save leg from amputation'

A 72-year-old man was duped by three people of Rs 7 lakh in Malad, in a bid to cure the constant pain in his legs. The police is on the lookout for the trio, one of whom posed as a doctor, The Times of India reported.

On January 17, the man came limping in a hospital, when the men, not known to them, approached him, inquiring about his problem and referred him to one Dr Mallik who, one of them claimed to have been his mother. The man then approached Dr Malik who examined his leg and told him that his foot was gangrenous and the pus has to be drained out in order to avoid amputation. He also asked the senior citizen to pay Rs 7 lakh for the treatment.

When the man visited the hospital and got his leg examined, he was told that his foot was not gangrenous. He realised that he was duped. When he tried calling Dr Malik, he found that his phone was switched off. He then filed a complaint with the police against the trio.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates