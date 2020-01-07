Mumbai Crime: Senior citizen fights off chain-snatcher while on morning walk in Borivli

The 69-year-old man fought a robber on Monday while on a walk in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivli East. The thief allegedly tried to snatch the senior citizen’s gold chain by attacking him with a knife. Even though the senior citizen was injured, he did not allow the robber to succeed in his motive.

The incident happened on early Monday morning when Tukaram Patil, a Raidongri resident went for his routine walk in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. An officer from the Kasturba Marg police station, while he was walking the thief confronted him and tried to snatch his gold chain. Patil immediately grabbed the thief by his collar, after which they got caught in an altercation. They fell on the road but did not let go of the thief’s collar. The thief then pulled out a knife and tried to attack the victim. In the meantime, Patel left his collar and tried to grab his knife in which he sustained injuries on his arms. The accused then got scared and fled the scene.

Patel then went to the hospital where he was administered first aid and the wounds on his arms were sutured. Later he went to the Kasturba Marg police station at around 11 am to report the incident and file a complaint.

The police registered the case under various sections of the IPC and initiated the probe. The official asked the man to describe the thief also showed him photos of several habitual and repeated offenders accused where he identified the accused.

The police then arrested the thief, identified as Shiva Harijan (20) a resident of Devi Pada, adjacent to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

It was then learned that Harijan was a drug addict and it is a history-sheeter with similar crimes under his name for which he was arrested by the police in the past.

