Mumbai Crime: Servant arrested for stealing ornaments worth Rs 28.5 lakh from jewellery shop

The accused has been identified as Saiful Shaikh and he hails from West Bengal. He was employed with a jewellery workshop owner, 49-year-old Rampad Santara, in Kandivali under the jurisdiction of Kandivli police.

The Police with the accused

The Kandivli police have arrested a 27-year-old servant who allegedly fled with gold ornaments worth around Rs 28.5 lakh from a jewellery workshop in Kandivli on June 12, 2019.

Putting all their effort into the case, the police not only nabbed the accused but also recovered all the stolen items within 48 hours.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Shaikh was a good artisan and was assigned the duty to polish ornaments that came to the workshop. He was working with the workshop for the past eight months.

On June 12, he fled to Hyderabad taking around 950 grams of ornaments from the workshop which was supposed to be polished.

The owner realized and filed a complaint with the police who then registered the FIR and began the investigation. They retrieved call data records of his mobile phone which showed several numbers from Hyderabad whom the accused was constantly in touch with.

"The accused fled to Hyderabad boarding a luxury bus from Sanjay Gandhi national park bus stop, Borivli east. However, after his bus was delayed for four hours, he boarded a bus to Pune and then boarded another bus to Hyderabad," said a police official from Kandivali police station.

"With the help of the CDR, we managed to track him down at an address in Hyderabad. We took another route towards Hyderabad and finally managed to arrest him and recover the stolen ornaments," he added.

The accused has been booked and arrested under various section of IPC was produced before the court today and he remanded police custody said DCP Sangramsingh Nishandaar Zone XI

The Kandivali police officer including senior inspector Nitin Pondkule, Police inspector Ravi Adhane PSI, Suryakant Pawar and PSI Dr Deepak Hinde and their staff have done remarkable work he added.

