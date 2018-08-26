Mumbai Crime: Seven arrested from Navghar for duping US citizens

crime

Acting on a tip-off the Navghar police arrested seven people who threatened the US citizens to shell out loan tax or face legal consequences

The seven who operated from a flat in Harkesh

Seven persons have been arrested by the Navghar police for targetting US citizens and cheating them on the pretext of paying tax on loans. Bhayandar SP Atul Kulkarni said based on a tip-off, they raided a flat at Hariya Dreampark in Harkesh. There the police found the accused running an office from where they targetted victims.

Kulkarni said the accused had got in touch with an agent-based outside Mumbai, who sold loan account data of US citizens. From the data, they would pick mobile numbers and make internet-based calls. They would then threaten the victims saying they would have to shell out loan tax or else face legal consequences. They would then share details of an account with them and once the amount was transferred, they would convert it into bitcoin and later into Indian currency. The seven were arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and under the IT Act.

Also Read: Navghar Police Arrests Two Burglars For Stealing Goods Worth Rupees Two Lakhs

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates