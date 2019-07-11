Mumbai crime: Teacher gets bail after beating Class 4 girl in Nerul

crime

The victim's family later discovered multiple bruises on her body and registered an FIR with the police

Representational image

A 54-year old private tutor was arrested by the Nerul police on Wednesday for allegedly beating up a nine-year-old girl who did not do her homework.

The accused, Florine Gomes is a resident of Nerul. He was produced before the judicial court and released on bail.

According to the police, the girl went to her tuition classes on Monday at around 6 pm. She returned home at 8 pm and told her parents that she was beaten up by her tutor because she did not do her homework.

Also read: Teacher sexually assaults, threatens to shoot Class 10 student

They later discovered multiple bruises on her body and registered an FIR with the police. However, the police did not arrest her on Tuesday.

According to the police, Gomes teaches a group of 15 students of Class 4, including the victim at her residence.

An officer told Hindustan Times, "A few days ago, Gomes had given homework to the students and they were to show it to her on Monday. The nine-year-old girl also did her homework, but could not finish a part of it. That’s why Gomes beat her."

Rajendra Chavan, senior inspector, Nerul police station, said, "We initially did the basic inquiries and arrested the tutor from her residence on Wednesday. We booked her under section 23 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 1986. She was later released on bail."

Also read: Student stabs teacher several times over homework

However, the victim's family was not happy with the development in the case. The victim's mother Lata Sinnalkar said that they had expected Gomes would be sent to jail. She said, "Now it appears that her arrest was just a formality. We are feeling helpless after her release."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates