Teacher sexually assaults, threatens to shoot Class 10 student

The accused had been assaulting the victim for the past few months

A tuition teacher allegedly sexually assaulted a student of Class 10 and threatened to shoot her dead if she told anybody about it. The accused, Rajiv Chakraborty was arrested in Kolkata.

In the complaint, the student alleged that the teacher had been assaulting her for the past few months. She also alleged that the accused showed her bullets to threaten her to shoot her if she told anybody about the assault.

The victim had been taking tuitions from the accused for the last two years. The incident came to light when the parents of the accused saw a change in the behaviour of the victim.

According to India Today, the victim's parents lodged a written complaint at the Banshdhroni police station. The police recovered the cartridges from the house of the accused. Two cases have been registered against the accused, under the POCSO Act and under the Illegal Arms Act.

The accused was produced in the court and was remanded to eight days in police custody.

The police have been asked to take swift action and produce the charge sheet as soon as possible.

