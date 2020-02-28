Mumbai Crime: Teen asks two minors to take off their clothes, sexually assaults them

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 14-year-old boy sexually assaulted two minor girls and has been booked for the same by Kar police on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on February 25, at around 9 pm. An officer from Khar police station said that one of the victims was three-years-old while the other was one-year-old.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the girls stay on the same floor of the building where the accused stays. The children were playing inside the teen's flat when he was alone at his residence.

The accused asked the girls to take off their clothes and then sexually assaulted both of them. The three-year-old victim was shocked by the incident and started crying. When her mother asked her the reason, she narrated her ordeal.

The incident was reported to Khar police and a complaint was lodged. On the basis of the complaint, Khar police booked the 14-year-old under sections 376, 354 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

