Mumbai Crime: Teen kills uncle over personal grudges, beheads body

Shil Daighar police arrested 19-year-old Amit Nagre on Saturday for killing his 45-year-old uncle, Vishnu Nagre over personal grudges. The accused not only beheaded the body but also abandoned it at Pimpri village in Dahisar on Friday. The incident came to light when a passerby noticed the body and informed the police.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Ramchandra Mohite, police inspector (crime), Shil Daighar police station said, "On Friday, we were alerted by a passerby about the beheaded body, immediately search for the head begin. The body was identified to be of a man between 40 to 45 years of age. We inquired in the village, we found out that Vishnu Nagre was missing. His family identified him after we found the rest of his body."

The police are looking for the weapon which was used to commit the murder. As per the police, Amit’s father passed away three years ago and he believed his uncle performed black magic on his dad and hence he took revenge."

The police arrested Amit and a complaint has been filed under section 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

