Crime: The great escape of the Jalgaon jailbirds

Jalgaon police on Monday caught an accused who helped three undertrials escape from Jalgaon district jail on July 25 in Boisar, Palghar. Two of the undertrials were nabbed a few days ago, while one more escapee, a former cop fired from the state police force, is still on the run. Investigations so far reveal how the undertrials executed their great escape.

(From left) Expelled cop Sushil Magre, Jagdish Patil and Gaurav Patil

1. A day before the escape, an unidentified friend of the three undertrials — Sushil Magre, an expelled cop accused of dacoity; Sagar Patil and Gaurav Patil — threw them a gun over the Jalgaon jail's wall

2. Early on July 25, the trio beat up the prison guard, snatched the keys of the gate from him at gunpoint and got out of the jail. Sagar and Gaurav were accused of attempt to murder and robbery

3. When the three got out around 7.25 am, Jagdish Patil — apprehended in Boisar — was waiting with a bike

4. Jagdish drove the trio away. After hiding in Dhulia district initially, the four moved to different parts of Maharashtra. Gaurav was caught from Nadurbar and Sagar from Surat, Gujarat. The two told the police about Jagdish hiding in Boisar. Police are still searching for Magre

The District Jail, Jalgaon

