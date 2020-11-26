Mumbai Crime: Thief steals mobile phone from passenger at CSMT, caught by police after chase

A thief who fled after stealing a passenger's mobile phone attacked the police on Tuesday at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The accused, identified as Shakeel Sheikh, was arrested by the railway police. Police constable Vijay Patil was injured in the attack.

On Tuesday afternoon, constables Vijay Patil, Desale, Kadam and Karade were patrolling on CSMT platform no. 7 when they heard a physically-abled passenger shouting from the general compartment.

Shakeel stole the passenger's mobile phone and jumped on the railway track to escape. Constable Vijay Patil chased Shakeel and caught him. In a bid to escape, Shakeel pulled out a knife from his pocket and tried to attack the constable, however, more cops reached the spot and Shakeel was arrested.

Senior police inspector Rajendra Pal said, “Police have registered a case against Shakeel. A knife and a mobile phone have been seized from him. He was produced in court.”

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news