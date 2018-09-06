Mumbai Crime: Three boys loot businessman's wife at knifepoint in Khar

national

Early on Wednesday, three boys entered a society near Khar station and robbed a businessman's wife, Kohinoor Banu, of Rs 60 lakh cash and jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh at knifepoint. The victim's husband, Nadeem Khan, who runs a garment store in Nirmal Nagar area of Bandra East, was not at home when the incident happened.

An officer said, "The boys told the security guard that they wanted to visit someone on the fifth floor. Without enquiring much, the guard allowed them to go." According to Banu, her kids were sleeping around 7.30 am when the accused barged in. "I don't know who they were," she said.

Sanjay More, senior PI, said, "A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC. We are yet to find out whether they reached the society in a car or a bike. Their sketches are being prepared."

