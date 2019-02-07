Mumbai Crime: Three drug addicts rob clothes worth over 1 lakh, arrested

crime

MD Drug addict had no money to purchase their stalk decided to commit robbery at Khar based cloth market

Representational Image

After a tip-off from a source, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested three thieves who robbed jeans worth rupees 1 lakh 75 thousand in order to buy drugs.

The three thieves, identified as Sandip Suresh Gaikwad, 27, Abdul Hussain Shaikh and Vinod Ramesh Oghania, 28, used to commit robberies to purchase drugs. According to the police, the accused had robbed garments worth Rs 1 lakh 75 thousand from a cloth market in Khar, as they had no money to buy drugs.

On Wednesday, the Bandra crime branch Unit IX received information from a source informing about the three suspects hiding at Nargis Dutt Nagar, near the Bandra-Worli sea link. Acting on the tip off, Senior inspector Mahesh Desai deployed a team headed by PSI Kore at their hideout. The three suspects, who were under the influence of drugs, were arrested immediately and were taken into the custody.

As per police, Sandip Suresh Gaikwad is a Lower Parel resident, Abdul Hussain Shaikh is Thane resident and Vinod Ramesh Oghania is Byculla resident. A case has been registered against all three suspects under IPC sections 379 for robbing garments.

A police officer said, "We retrieved hundred percent of the stolen property and have handed it over to the Khan Police Station. An investigation is also underway.

