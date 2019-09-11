Mumbai Crime: Three men held smuggling red sandal wood worth Rs 7.5 crore in Santacruz

Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested three persons for allegedly smuggling red sandalwood from Santacruz. The police have seized around 1556 kilogram of red sandalwood worth Rs 7.5 crore from the accused. Out of the three persons arrested, two were drivers whereas one was a carrier of the tempo in which the sandal was smuggled. According to the police, the consignment was about to be shipped outside India, though the investigating to unearth further link is underway.



Accused Ali Shantaram Shaikh

The arrested accused have been identified as Asgar Ismail Sheikh (49), Wajid Abbas Ansari (32) and Ali Shantaram Shaikh (32). Asgar and Wajid were driving the tempo while Ali had come to unload the consignment. As per preliminary information, the sandal has been brought from South India. "We have arrested the accused and further investigation to trace the person behind the consignment is underway," said Mahesh Desai, Senior Inspector of Unit 9.

Accused Asgar Ismail Sheikh



Accused Wajid Abbas Ansari

Unit 9 of Crime Branch received a tip-off that revealed, red sandalwood which is now banned will be brought to Mumbai to smuggle it outside India. Following this, a team led by Senior Inspector Mahesh Desai along with forest officials tracked the suspected tempo and intercepted it within the jurisdiction of Santacruz. When cops checked the tempo, they found red sandalwood weighing 1556 kilogram and the estimated cost of the seized red sandalwood is Rs 7.5 crore.

