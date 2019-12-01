Mumbai Crime: Three men kill Nerul resident, scatter remains in forest

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch arrested three men who allegedly abducted a 32-year-old Nerul man and shot him dead in September this year. An official said that the accused burnt Sachin Garje's body and hid the remains in several locations.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, The accused have been identified as Vikrant Koli (22), Narayan Powale (27) and Rupesh Zirale (37). According to an official, they committed the crime on the behest of local criminal Vicky Deshmukh, who is absconding.

The Nerul police began their search for Garge on September 14, after which a missing complaint was registered. his family reported him missing. Their investigation suggested that he was abducted and they registered an FIR.

After the crime branch took over the case, the investigators found that the men had assaulted Garge's body into the sea but it surfaced again. They retrieved it and threw it into a creek. When the body surfaced yet again, the men took the book to Karnala and set the body on fire in the forest. They scattered his remains across the forest.

Pravin Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Navi Mumbai, said, "The three men told us that Deshmukh had told them to abduct and kill Garje. We are searching for him and other accused. We can confirm the motive for the murder only once we arrest Garje."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates