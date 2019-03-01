Mumbai Crime: TTE unzips trousers, buttons of shirt in front of woman passenger, booked

crime

Representational picture

A train ticket examiner (TTE) has been booked by the Dadar GRP for allegedly misbehaving with a 40-year-old woman. The woman, who is in the city as her father has been admitted to Sion hospital, said, "I was on my way to Mumbai via Chennai Express. When the train was between Pune and Lonavala, a TTE came and asked for my ticket. While I showed it to him, I noticed that he was staring at me. I ignored him and he left."

The woman added, "But, he returned some time later and sat on the opposite berth and kept staring at me. To my shock, he then unzipped his trousers and two buttons of his shirt. I became very scared and kept ignoring him. I was alone in the berth. Thankfully, he left the berth after some time. I immediately called a relative. As I was weeping, my relative got scared and contacted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) helpline."

Meanwhile, RPF Constable Dhananjay Yadav, who was on train escort duty in coach S8 of the train, noticed the woman weeping. An RPF officer said, "Constable Yadav immediately informed the RPF in-charge Head Constable S K Yadav who went to the woman's aid." The TTE was later identified as Harisingh Meena, against whom a case has been registered under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and the case has been transferred to GRP Pune based on jurisdiction.

