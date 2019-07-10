Mumbai Crime: Two accused steal 57 mobile phones worth Rs 8 lakh; arrested

crime

After the accused steal mobile phones from different locations in the city, they send it to their counterparts in West Bengal

The Vile Parle Police has arrested two persons in regards to a case of 57 stolen mobile phones. These products were apparently supposed to be sent to West Bengal via courier. The accused have been identified as Zahid Khan, 27 and Mohammed Hasan Sheikh 43. The accused were nabbed by the police at the courier office.

According to the police, PSI Pradeep Ahire, attached with the Vile Parle police, received a tip-off about a case of stolen mobile phones which were supposed to be sent to West Bengal via courier on Friday. The police received specific information that both the accused would arrive in a private car, based on which a trap was laid by the Vile Parle police and the duo was arrested and the vehicle seized.

"A total of 57 mobile phones worth Rs 8 lakh 8 thousand from the car's trunk was recovered and the accused have been arrested under several sections of the Indian Penal Code," said Laxman Chavan, senior Police Inspector at Vile Parle police station.

"We suspect that it's a chain of mobile thieves who operate with different gangs. After they steal mobile phones from different locations in the city, they send it to their counterparts in West Bengal. These same products are then supplied to Nepal or Bangladesh," said an officer.

"We are verifying the process of how the mobiles were sent via courier. The courier agency's role in the case will also be verified," an officer added.

While investigating, the police managed to find out that the accused Zahid Khan has several cases registered against him in different police stations.

