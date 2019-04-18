Mumbai Crime: Two held with rare snake worth Rs 1.6 crore

crime

Police sources said following a tip-off, PSI Deepak Hinde and his team laid a trap at Mahavir Nagar and caught the two accused on Sunday and during a search, recovered the rare snake

A rare Red Sand Boa

The Kandivli police recently arrested two accused and recovered a rare snake from their possession, worth Rs 1.6 crore. The arrested accused have been identified as Sunil Maruti Mane, 25, and Santosh Ramchandra Ahire, 30. The local crime branch from Palghar district, too, had caught two accused earlier this week and recovered two rare snake species worth more than Rs 8 crore.

Police sources said following a tip-off, PSI Deepak Hinde and his team laid a trap at Mahavir Nagar and caught the two accused on Sunday and during a search, recovered the rare snake.

During enquiry it was revealed that the accused had caught the red sand boa from National Park and were searching for a buyer. In the last couple of years, smuggling of rare snakes has seen a rise in Maharashtra. The demand is driven by blind faith that non-venomous snake with a thick tail and that appears to have two heads is useful in black magic rituals and brings good luck if kept at home. The snake is also believed to help locate hidden treasures, said an expert. Celebrities, astrologers and businessmen from some communities keep this snake for good luck and protection.

The Palghar police had also found out that one Pandurang Dhanava, 46, who had contested the Legislative Assembly election on a Shiv Sena ticket had bought one such snake a couple of years ago at a cost of Rs 12 lakh and had kept it at his farmhouse as a lucky charm.

Also Read: Mumbai: Rare species 'Glossy Bellied Racer' snake found in Chembur

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates