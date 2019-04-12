Mumbai: Rare species 'Glossy Bellied Racer' snake found in Chembur

national

Glossy Bellied Racer snake, is a rare breed that is found in in dry/arid regions and this is the first incident of spotting this snake in Mumbai

Pic courtesy/Ranjeet Jadhav

Mumbai is now home to many rare species, from a jumping spider found in Aarey Colony to now a Glossy Bellied Racer snake (Platyceps ventromaculatus) rescued in Chembur. This unique snake was rescued by Anuj Khanwilkar, wildlife rescuer of Spreading Awareness on Rehabilitation Program (SARRP) NGO, in Mumbai.

This seems to be the first incident of a sighting of this species in Mumbai as it's geographical distribution is documented in Jammu Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Gujarat. In 2012, the species was also recorded from Delhi (Reference). The species is found on rocky hillslopes, open areas or near agricultural land and, sometimes, in congested urban areas as well.

However, Glossy Bellied Racers are found in dry/arid regions. It is therefore very unlikely to be found in a city like Mumbai where the environmental conditions are different from that of its natural habitat.

Anuj Khanwilkar was attending a rescue call for a snake. However, before he could reach the spot, the caller had already caught the snake. As Khanwilkar and his team have identified the snake, it will soon be released in its natural habitat in coordination with the Forest Department. It can be speculated that the snake must have reached Mumbai accidentally through a vehicle or must have been released in Mumbai.

