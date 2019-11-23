Mumbai Crime: Two men arrested for raping 35-year-old destitute

The police at Tilak Nagar arrested two men for raping a 35-year-old destitute suffering from paralysis in the pretext of helping her get treatment. A report in the Indian Express said the woman told police that three men had taken her to isolated spots in the eastern suburbs of the city and raped her.

The woman, hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district, has been begging to make ends meet. In a statement to the police, she said she had left her husband’s home following a fight and has been wandering in trains, travelling from one state to another. She arrived at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Monday.

While begging at the station on Tuesday, two men approached her after seeing her limp. According to the police, the woman had suffered from a paralytic attack few months ago after which she has been under treatment. When the men asked her about her condition, she said she was fine but not fully recovered, following which they offered to help her with her treatment. The men then took her to an isolated spot and raped her after which they fled the scene.

The following night, another man approached her while she was asleep, who, in the pretext of helping her, took her to an isolated spot and allegedly raped her. She was found at an isolated spot by the locals on Thursday and they informed the Nehru Nagar police station and a patrolling van took her to Rajawadi Hospital.

The woman was found to have been sexually assaulted by multiple men after she was medically examined and a case of gang rape was registered at the Tilak Nagar police station. The police examined the CCTV footage of the crime scene through which they spotted the suspects. Later, a team of officers were sent to the spot where they arrested the two men. A senior official was quoted in the report as saying that the police is on the lookout for the third person who raped the woman on Wednesday.

The police have also informed the Kanpur police to locate her family.

