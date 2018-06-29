Mumbai Crime: Two men stab 28-year-old man to death in Malad

A police official from Bangurnagar police station said that the youth, identified as Sagar Pujari- a resident of Teen Dongri from Goregaon, was lying in a pool of blood

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death by two unknown people in Malad behind Inorbit Mall at 3 AM on Thursday. The youth is identified as Sagar Pujari who is a resident of Teen Dongri from Goregaon. Sagar was lying in a pool of blood when a transgender spotted him and alerted a passerby named Rajan Singh. He then took Pujari to Sidharth Municipal hospital which was nearby, said a police official from Bangurnagar police station. However, he died during treatment.

According to Bangurnagar police, Pujari was stabbed after a quarrel with two unknown people, who were miffed with him as he used to extort money from the roadside vendors who would operate in the lane behind Inorbit and Hyper City mall. He would also allegedly extorted money from transgenders who would conduct prostitution in the same locality late at night.

After a complaint filed by Pujari’s father with the Bangurnagar police station, a case has been registered against the two murder suspects under section 302 and 34 of IPC.

