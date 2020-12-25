Mumbai Crime: Two more cheated by Sion hospital deputy dean

Just a day after the Sion police arrested Deputy Dean of Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital for cheating a medical student of '50 lakh on the pretext of giving her admission, two more people contacted the cops and claimed that they had also given accused Dr Rakesh Verma '40-'50 lakh for admissions. The police have called both of them to record their statements.

According to the police, Dr Alisha Sheikh, who Dr Verma cheated of '50 lakh, wanted to pursue a Master's degree in Pediatrics. A few months ago, a man named Singh had asked Dr Sheikh to meet Dr Verma to get admission at the Sion college. Investigation has revealed that Dr Verma had demanded '1.5 crore from Sheikh, out of which she paid '50 lakh in installments. A source from the Sion police station said the complainant paid '21 lakh to Dr Verma through a bank transfer. Police suspect that Dr Verma, who is accused of defrauding many, accepted large amounts of money through legal channels and the case was not limited to just an admission fraud.

When the cops checked Dr Verma's bank account after his arrest, no money was found in it, though the complainant had transferred '21 lakh. Also, police suspect an organised gang to be behind the admission racket. Zone 4 DCP Vijay Patil told mid-day, "People who have contacted us have been called to the police station. We appeal to those who have been cheated by Verma to file complaints with the police."

