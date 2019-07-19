Mumbai Crime: Virar police solve murder mystery, arrest accused within 24 hours

crime

Virar police have been successful in solving the murder mystery of a 40-year-old woman within 24 hours after they recovered her body with multiple injuries from the field

The deceased Anita Madke

The Virar police have managed to crack the murder case of a 40-year-old woman who was found murdered in a field at Virar. On the night of July 16, 2019, the police had recovered a dead body of lady farmer, who was allegedly found murdered in the field with multiple injuries on her body.

According to the police sources, the deceased woman, identified as Anita Madke, 40, a resident of Saivan village in Mandvi area, Virar had gone to put fertilizer to the crops in her field on Tuesday afternoon but she did not return. When Anita did not return home, her family began searching for her. Upon reaching the field, they found her dead body with multiple injuries.

The police have not only managed to solve the murder case but have also nabbed the accused within 24-hours of the crime being committed. The Virar police arrested Rajesh Badu Pawar, 30, who confessed of committing the crime during the investigation.

During the police interrogation, the accused revealed that he killed Madke as she refused to have sexual relation with him. After killing her, Pawar escaped the spot by taking all the jewellery from her body.

According to the police, Pawar was residing in the neighbouring village of the deceased. On the day of the incident, he saw Madke moving towards the field where he chased her and allegedly tried to rape her. But a brave Madke put up a fight in order to save herself from the accused.

"When Pawar did not succeed in his motive, he feared that Makdke could disclose the incident to her family members which is why he killed her using a sharp weapon. Post which, he fled from the spot after taking all the gold ornaments from her body," said a police official.

