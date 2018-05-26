Mumbai Crime: Wadala engineering college professor molests student, asks her to 'stay quiet'

College's Vishakha committee begins probe into incident; family members say they will approach the police if it is unsatisfactory



A Professor of a renowned engineering college in Wadala has been accused of molestation by a 25-year-old first-year student. After sexually harassing her, he said he would pass her in the mathematics paper if she kept her mouth shut.

The incident occurred on May 18, when the student had gone to the professor's cabin to get his signature on her summer term form. She was the only other person there.



'Pulled by the ear'

"I was waiting for him to sign on my summer term form," the woman told mid-day, adding, "He signed the form and gave it to me, after which he stood up to look for a file. Then, he came close to me while talking to me about my mathematics syllabus, and pulled me towards him by my ear."

"At the same time, with his other hand, he touched my chest and forcefully kissed me on the mouth. When I tried to push him away, he said, 'if you listen to me, I will pass you in M1 (mathematics), M2 and M3 papers', and if I didn't do so, he would fail me in his other subjects," she added.

Soon after, the woman left from college and told her parents about what happened. The parents then visited the college director's bungalow and narrated the entire incident. Later, the director asked the student to submit a written complaint, which she gave the very next day.

College says

When mid-day contacted the college director, he said, "I am fully aware about the case. We already have a Vishakha committee in our college and we've started an inquiry into this case under them. Once the committee gives its report, we will take action accordingly."

"We are awaiting a response from the college till Monday. If it is unsatisfactory, then we will approach the police," said the student's mother.