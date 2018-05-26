Mumbai Crime: Wadala engineering college professor molests student, asks her to 'stay quiet'
College's Vishakha committee begins probe into incident; family members say they will approach the police if it is unsatisfactory
A Professor of a renowned engineering college in Wadala has been accused of molestation by a 25-year-old first-year student. After sexually harassing her, he said he would pass her in the mathematics paper if she kept her mouth shut.
The incident occurred on May 18, when the student had gone to the professor's cabin to get his signature on her summer term form. She was the only other person there.
'Pulled by the ear'
"I was waiting for him to sign on my summer term form," the woman told mid-day, adding, "He signed the form and gave it to me, after which he stood up to look for a file. Then, he came close to me while talking to me about my mathematics syllabus, and pulled me towards him by my ear."
"At the same time, with his other hand, he touched my chest and forcefully kissed me on the mouth. When I tried to push him away, he said, 'if you listen to me, I will pass you in M1 (mathematics), M2 and M3 papers', and if I didn't do so, he would fail me in his other subjects," she added.
Soon after, the woman left from college and told her parents about what happened. The parents then visited the college director's bungalow and narrated the entire incident. Later, the director asked the student to submit a written complaint, which she gave the very next day.
College says
When mid-day contacted the college director, he said, "I am fully aware about the case. We already have a Vishakha committee in our college and we've started an inquiry into this case under them. Once the committee gives its report, we will take action accordingly."
"We are awaiting a response from the college till Monday. If it is unsatisfactory, then we will approach the police," said the student's mother.
How it happened
3.15 pm: The student visited the accused professor's cabin and asked a person standing outside that she wanted to meet him for the signature. He said the person is busy.
3.30 pm: She went inside, but the professor asked her to rewrite the course name.
3.45 pm: She went back in after rewriting the name but the professor asked her to wait, saying he was busy.
4 pm: He asked her to come inside and questioned her about the mathematics papers, assuring her that he would help her with the subject. He then shook her hand, and scratched her palm with a finger, after which he once again asked her to wait outside.
5 pm: The peon asked the student to go in. When she went inside, the professor asked her to shut the door properly. He then signed on her form and molested her.
