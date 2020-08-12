Mumbai Crime: Woman attacked in front of cops for feeding stray dogs in Versova

A Versova resident and animal lover was allegedly attacked by a couple living in a bungalow nearby over the feeding of strays near their home on Sunday. Advocate Payal Arora suffered a fractured nose and other injuries as two police constables she had called for help just watched on. The accused couple also allegedly tried to gouge Arora's eyes out.

The incident took place at 11.30 am on August 9 at SVP Nagar, Four Bungalows.

"My sister got a call from animal feeder Sunita Shahani about a couple who beat her helpers for feeding stray dogs at an open plot next to their bungalow no. 95. We went to speak to them along with a beat van from Versova police since the couple has a history of being violent to animal feeders. Instead of protecting us, the male constable, Abaa Raghunath Mali, held my sister's hand while I was assaulted and the woman police constable Shilpa Dhore stood there watching and intervened only later when I was bleeding profusely."



(From left) Payal Arora's injured hand, the spot next to the tree where the incident took place and the couple (in green and black T-shirt) seen outside their bungalow; constable Shilpa Dhore

Arora alleged that the woman residing at the bungalow kicked her sister while she was keeping food near a tree. "When I stepped in to help my sister, the accused woman bit me, hit my nose and pulled my hair. The male accused raised my dress and kicked me in the chest, stomach and private parts. After a medical check-up at Cooper hospital, I filed an FIR under Sections 325 (causing grievous hurt) and 323 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code against Anil Narayani and Tanya Sharma."

"I feel violated and betrayed, more so by the police, who did not act on time. I don't have any trust left in Versova police because this is the second time that they have stood by without taking action."

Arora has a doctor's visit in a few days when it will be decided if she needs nasal surgery.

'It all happened very quickly'

Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Sohan Kadam of Versova police said that Arora and a few of her friends are well-known animal feeders of the area. "Arora and the two accused got into a heated argument over food being kept near the latter's house," Kadam said. "In the heat of the moment, the woman from the bungalow hit Arora and broke her nose."

When asked about the Dhore not intervening when Arora was being assaulted, PSI Kadam explained that she had tried to help but everything happened very quickly. "Dhore was asking both parties to remain calm but the accused woman suddenly threw away the food for the strays. By the time Dhore could intervene, accused Sharma punched Arora."

With regard to the male constable not intervening, Kadam said he could not have intervened as two women were fighting. "By the time Dhore intervened, the husband had also hit Arora."

Kadam said that matters got out of hand because both parties refused to listen. The two accused have been questioned by police.

